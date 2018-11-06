106-year-old Myrtis celebrates her birthday at good ole’ Taco Bell

What’s the plan for your 106th birthday?!
For Myrtis Jewel Painter in Phoenix, Arizona the decision was easy. She wanted to celebrate at her favorite place to eat … Taco Bell! The local Taco Bell even honored Painter (a TB regular) by decorating the restaurant for her special day.
We’re a little late, but happy belated birthday, Myrtis!
This now 106-year-old is celebrating with tacos and Mexican pizza! Be sure to watch #azfamily tonight for Myrtis’ story! @azfamily pic.twitter.com/t3zNAlmrJM
— Samie Gebers (@samiegebers) November 4, 2018