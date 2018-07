My day would be MADE if No Doubt covered Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” but I guess that would mean No Doubt would have to come out of retirement too. Year MADE!

Do you think the Weezer “Africa” cover did Toto justice?

Could there be a more epic cover?

Daydream with me…

Carissa

P.S. Weezer also covered Toto’s “Rosanna:” here