The 2017 Emmy Awards Winners!

Here’s the full list of winners for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards 2017!

Best Comedy: “Veep” (HBO)

Best Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best Limited Series: “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Best Actor, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Best Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” (HBO)

 Television Movie: “Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

Supporting Actor, Drama: John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Supporting Actress, Drama: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Limited Series: “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Directing for a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (“B.A.N.”) (FX)

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) 

Reality Competition Program: “The Voice” (NBC)

