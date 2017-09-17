The 2017 Emmy Awards Winners!

Here’s the full list of winners for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards 2017!
Best Comedy: “Veep” (HBO)
Best Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Best Limited Series: “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Best Actress, Comedy: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)
Best Actor, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)
Best Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Best Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” (HBO)
Supporting Actor, Drama: John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Supporting Actress, Drama: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Supporting Actor, Comedy: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Supporting Actress, Comedy: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Limited Series: “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Directing for a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (“B.A.N.”) (FX)
Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
Reality Competition Program: “The Voice” (NBC)