2017 Razzies nominations!

Zoolander #2 and Batman v Superman take the lead for the worst movies of the year. Full list below…

Agree? Disagree?

WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence 
Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  
Robert  de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself]  / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day 
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant 

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa 
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day 
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa 
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence 
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty 
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2 

WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween 
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt 
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  
Ben Stiller / Zoolander  No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF  or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice  
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice   
Dirty Grandpa 
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence 
Suicide Squad 

 

