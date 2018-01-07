2018 Golden Globe Winners! (Full List)

Here are the 2018 Golden Globes winners! What did you think of the show?

MOVIES

Best motion picture, drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Lady Bird”

Best director, motion picture: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama:Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best motion picture, animated: “Coco”

Best motion picture, foreign language: “In the Fade”

Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Best original song, motion picture: “This Is Me” — “The Greatest Showman”

TELEVISION

Best television series, drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Best television series, musical or comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,”Amazon

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical orcomedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television: “Big Little Lies,” HBO

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

