2018 Golden Globes Nominees

Posted by: KS95 December 11, 2017 29 Views

Any snubs?

MOVIES

Drama

Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Comedy or musical

The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird

Director

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post

Actress in a drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Actor in a drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a comedy or musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Actor in a musical or comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

TELEVISION

Drama

The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)

Musical or comedy

Black-ish (ABC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Master of None (Netflix)
Smilf (Showtime)
Will & Grace (NBC)

Movie or limited series

Big Little Lies (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
The Sinner (USA)
Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance)

Actress in a drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Actor in a drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Actress in a musical or comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Alison Brie, Glow (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Frankie Shaw, Smilf (Showtime)

Actor in a musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick  (Amazon)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace (NBC)

Actress in a movie or limited series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA)
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Actor in a movie or limited series 

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Jude Law, The Young Pope (HBO)
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)
Geoffrey Rush, Genius (NatGeo)

Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USA)
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies  (HBO)
David Thewlis, Fargo  (FX)

 Full list here!

