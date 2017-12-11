2018 Golden Globes Nominees

Any snubs?

MOVIES

Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Comedy or musical

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Director

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Actress in a drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Actor in a drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a comedy or musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Actor in a musical or comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

TELEVISION

Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Musical or comedy

Black-ish (ABC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Master of None (Netflix)

Smilf (Showtime)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Movie or limited series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Sinner (USA)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance)

Actress in a drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Actor in a drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Actress in a musical or comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Alison Brie, Glow (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Frankie Shaw, Smilf (Showtime)

Actor in a musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick (Amazon)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace (NBC)

Actress in a movie or limited series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Actor in a movie or limited series

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Jude Law, The Young Pope (HBO)

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks (Showtime)

Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)

Geoffrey Rush, Genius (NatGeo)

Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USA)

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)