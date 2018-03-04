What did you think of The Oscars last night?
The full list of 2018 Oscar winners is:
Best Picture:
The Shape of Water
Lead Actor:
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Lead Actress:
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actress:
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Director:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Animated Feature:
Coco
Live Action Short:
The Silent Child
Adapted Screenplay:
James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Original Screenplay:
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Cinematography:
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Documentary Feature:
Icarus
Documentary Short Subject:
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Animated Short Film:
Dear Basketball
Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
Film Editing:
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Sound Editing:
Alex Gibson & Richard King, Dunkirk
Sound Mixing:
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk
Production Design:
The Shape of Water
Original Score:
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Original Song:
Remember Me from Coco by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Makeup and Hair:
Darkest Hour
Costume Design:
Phantom Thread
Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049