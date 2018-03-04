What did you think of The Oscars last night?

The full list of 2018 Oscar winners is:

Best Picture:

The Shape of Water

Lead Actor:

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Lead Actress:

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Director:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Animated Feature:

Coco

Live Action Short:

The Silent Child

Adapted Screenplay:

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Original Screenplay:

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Cinematography:

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Documentary Feature:

Icarus

Documentary Short Subject:

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Animated Short Film:

Dear Basketball

Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

Film Editing:

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Sound Editing:

Alex Gibson & Richard King, Dunkirk

Sound Mixing:

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Production Design:

The Shape of Water

Original Score:

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Original Song:

Remember Me from Coco by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Makeup and Hair:

Darkest Hour

Costume Design:

Phantom Thread

Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049