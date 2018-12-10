This 4-year-old is probably better at using a drive-thru than you are …

Stahhp the cuteness!

A video of this 4-year-old ordering a kid’s meal at Burger King is going viral this week … why? Because it’s so stinkin’ cute, and the kid orders like a total pro! It’s like this kid came out of the womb ordering kid’s meals.

The whole thing is so good, even Burger King wanted to share it.

Watch the video below, see Burger King’s response, and scroll even further for another cute video of little kids acting like adults.

Just a 4 year old casually ordering his kids meal from Burger King pic.twitter.com/zi71dLOdrr — di (@xo_dianny) December 7, 2018

BONUS FEATURE: Remember this Nationwide Auto Insurance commercial featuring little kids acting like adults?! It’s so good.

