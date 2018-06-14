40 years later and John Travolta can still rock his iconic move from “Grease”

You remember when John Travolta busted out that sultry hip shake in Grease, right? You know the one: Hands on the belt loop, right foot, left, right foot, left foot…

It drove the crowd wild!

Wednesday marked the films 40 year anniversary since the premiere in New York City, and John Travolta made an appearance The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It wasn’t to talk about Grease, but naturally, Fallon being a good host was able to slip it into the conversation.

According to Travolta, the iconic move he calls ” the four corners,” was introduced when Grease’s choreographer needed a step at the end of “You’re The One That I Want.” Obviously this required a “show and tell” moment with Fallon, and it turns out … Travolta still looks good doing it.

Watch the video below:

