Christina Aguilera opens up about her time on NBC’s The Voice

Christina Aguilera has been on NBC’s The Voice since the very beginning in 2011. And if you’re unfamiliar with the show, here’s a brief rundown: Four judges sit in lush chairs with their backs facing hopeful singers. As each singer hits the stage to perform, the judges can option to turn around and add the singer to their team based on their performance. If selected for a team they then have a chance of money, “fame,” and a record deal. There’s more to it, but that just a basic rundown.

Aguilera was a judge on the show from 2011-2016, and sole female judges in all of her seasons. Sure, there were a few rotations here and there, but for the most part Aguilera helped define the show in its early years. So now that her time is behind her, she’s finally opened up about the experience and it seems her rose colored glasses are either lost or broken. When speaking to Billboard she said, ““It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one. You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.”

Unfortunately, Aguilera has made it clear that she will NOT be returning to the show. So for all you aspiring singers that one day dreamed of being on #TeamChristina, that dream will just have to remain in dreamland.