World Cup fans raise an Egyptian man in wheelchair to celebrate!

Sometimes as people we take our love of sports just a little too serious. We get angry and yell at rival fans for simply being fans. We run our mouths and trash talk anyone who opposes our hometown team. And there are times it even gets violent, but this photo that’s going viral shows that sometimes sports can bring us together, too.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (which is okay) you probably know that the World Cup is happening right now. And this photo, posted on a Facebook page about football players and fans, shows an Egyptian man in a wheelchair being lifted by fellow football fans from other countries.

In an interview with CNN, Hassan Sedky’s best friend, Mostafa Amin said, all the fans “came together and everybody was cheering for everybody.” And when they noticed Sedky’s energy, “We lifted him up in the air in celebration.”

And to make the story even better, it happened again the next day.