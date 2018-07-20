The iconic Brady Bunch home is now on sale!

We all remember the story of that lovely lady and that man named Brady … aww those were the good ole’ days! Well the home that once brought two families together to make one gigantic family is up for sale.

The home is now priced at nearly $1.9 million in Los Angeles, when the property initially sold for only $61,000 in 1973! And it doesn’t even come with it’s very own Alice …? WTHeck? Can we at least throw in an Alexa?!?!

Calling all lovely ladies and men named Brady! We’ve got a great home for you and your children!

The Brady Bunch house is for sale. Its broker expects an 'avalanche' — of lookers, at least https://t.co/CYgVzav9Lg pic.twitter.com/1KSkxE5vU8 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 19, 2018

And just for nostalgia … sing it with us!

