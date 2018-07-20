The iconic Brady Bunch home is now on sale!

The iconic Brady Bunch home is now on sale!

Posted by: KS95 July 20, 2018 10 Views

We all remember the story of that lovely lady and that man named Brady … aww those were the good ole’ days! Well the home that once brought two families together to make one gigantic family is up for sale.

The home is now priced at nearly $1.9 million in Los Angeles, when the property initially sold for only $61,000 in 1973! And it doesn’t even come with it’s very own Alice …? WTHeck? Can we at least throw in an Alexa?!?!

Calling all lovely ladies and men named Brady! We’ve got a great home for you and your children!

And just for nostalgia … sing it with us!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules