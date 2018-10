WATCH: Ellen’s executive producer “Average Andy” and Chrissy Teigen go through a haunted house!

Whether you’re a fan of haunted houses or not, watching OTHER people go through a haunted house is hilarious!

Every year, Ellen DeGeneres sends her executive producer “Average Andy” through a haunted house, just because well … it’s funny! But this year she also included her good friend, Chrissy Teigen.

BONUS: Watch “Average Andy” go through a haunted house with Ariana Grande.



DOUBLE BONUS: Watch Ellen scare Sean “Diddy” Combs with her surprise clown! It’s about 20 seconds in …