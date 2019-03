Man recreates “Song of Durin” from Lord of the Rings and performs all 13 parts!

This YouTuber, Cellofrag created a very VERY impressive cover of “Song of Durin” from Lord of the Rings! He pieced together 13 different parts of the score, all performed by him and edited them together to make the song!

The whole process took over 100 hours, and even though we’re not huge fans of Lord of the Rings, we’re 100 PERCENT impressed!

Watch and listen below: