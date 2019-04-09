Tortilla bandit momentarily stops NCAA Championship Game

Wanna interrupt the NCAA Championship game? Throw a tortilla on the court. That will stop EVERYTHING!

During the national championship game between Texas Tech and Virginia last night, the players were giving it their all to bring home the win, meanwhile, a Texas Tech student was busy launching a tortilla onto the court.

Referees stopped the game momentarily to remove the tortilla from the court, but that’s not all. Additional tortillas had to be recovered from the stands.

Though the Texas Tech tortilla bandit was able to momentarily halt the game, the stunt didn’t help bring home a win. Virginia went on to bring home the championship!

A fan just tossed a tortilla on the court. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 9, 2019

NCAA title game stopped briefly because a tortilla got launched into the court from the Texas Tech student section. Not the first to fly and now security is starting to confiscate a bunch. pic.twitter.com/q18K93dTp4 — Oskar Garcia (@oskargarcia) April 9, 2019