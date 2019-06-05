Makeup Time with Moon and Staci!

Posted by: KS95 June 5, 2019

Facial recognition software can be used to try on lipsticks!

ModiFace is part of the L’Oreal cosmetics company. It tracks facial features for makeup simulations. If you are an Amazon customer you can use its virtual try-on technology. This means you can use the cameras on your phone to see how different shades look in videos and selfies.

They worked with Stanford University and this is one of the most precise technologies in the world. Staci tried it. It’s pretty great! We should put makeup on Moon!

The app is called ModiFace. And it’s free!

