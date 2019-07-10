#OMG: Australian gender reveal ends in disaster!

#OMG: Australian gender reveal ends in disaster!

Posted by: KS95 July 10, 2019 17 Views

Is it bad that we kind of love it when gender reveal stunts go horribly wrong? But seriously, these days gender reveals have gone over the top! People are using lasagna!

In a recent over the top gender reveal, a 30-year-old man in Australia was fined $1000 and lost his drivers license because his gender reveal stunt went horribly wrong.

Watch the footage below, and promise us that you won’t try something this stupid at home.

PS. It was a boy.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules