#OMG: A man in Phoenix goes viral for handing out resumes instead of asking for handouts

A man in Phoenix was having a rough go. Patrick Hoagland had been recently laid off from his job as a forklift operator at a metal recycling company and after filling out applications and sending in resumes wasn’t having much luck.

Instead of giving up, he decided to take a chance and get creative. He printed 200 copies of his resume and stood on a corner, but instead of asking for handouts, he simply asked people to take a copy of his resume! That’s when Melissa DiGianfilippo showed up. As the owner of a marketing/pr agency she liked his creativity but realized she was unable to help but why not put his resume on social.

I was driving down Camelback Rd in Phx near my office and saw this guy on the side of the road with a smile in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to take his resume. I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job. #pleaseshare #job pic.twitter.com/5QAUpCkGWk — MelissaDiGianfilippo (@MelissaPR) July 23, 2019

Bravo, Melissa! After putting his resume on social Patrick started receiving hundreds of job offers and words of encouragement.

Sometimes the internet and social media are awful, but then sometimes you have a story like this and it makes you feel good again!

