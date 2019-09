We’re not sure if this video is amazing or disgusting, but we’re posting it anyway! In the video below, YouTuber and competitive eater Matt Stonie downs an entire barrel of cheese balls in just over 24 minutes. That’s 4,200 calories for those of you keeping track.

And just for comparison, his younger brother Morgan tries to do the same, showing us all what a normal person might look like attempting such a challenge.

Watch the video below and PLEASE DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME!