60th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations

Posted by: KS95 November 28, 2017 55 Views

The main nominees:

Album of the Year:

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

4:44 – JAY- Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

 

Record of the Year:

Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

Redbone – Childish Gambino

The Story of O.J. – JAY-Z

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

 

Song of the Year:

Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

4:44 – JAY-Z

Issues – Julia Michaels

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

1-800-273-8255 – Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid

 

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson

“Praying,” Kesha

“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga

“What About Us,” P!nk

“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran

 

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay

Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey

Evolve, Imagine Dragons

Rainbow, Kesha

Joanne, Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran

 

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

“Stay,” Zedd & Alessia Cara

Click here for the full list

