60th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations

The main nominees:
Album of the Year:
“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
4:44 – JAY- Z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama – Lorde
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Record of the Year:
Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Redbone – Childish Gambino
The Story of O.J. – JAY-Z
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Song of the Year:
Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
4:44 – JAY-Z
Issues – Julia Michaels
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
1-800-273-8255 – Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson
“Praying,” Kesha
“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga
“What About Us,” P!nk
“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay
Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey
Evolve, Imagine Dragons
Rainbow, Kesha
Joanne, Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man
“Stay,” Zedd & Alessia Cara