WATCH: Pennywise and Joker start a #clownfight with a few disgruntled regular clowns

It’s tough to be a clown these days with Pennywise and Joker running amuck in the world, murdering people and creating a bad image for the people behind the paint. In a sketch on the Late Late Show a group of regular clowns band together to drown their sorrows now that work is scarce and money is tight.

Things go from bad to worse when Pennywise and Joker show up to join the party! #clownfight

While a group of regular clown buddies gather at the bar to drown their sorrows over the lack of available work, Pennywise and Joker show up in good spirits — which results in the two groups exchanging words and settling their beef outside. Featuring: Regular Clowns: James Corden, Max Greenfield, Cedric the Entertainer & Olivia Harewood – Pennywise: Pete Holmes – Joker: Seth Green – Mimes: Almarie Guerra De Wilson & Nate Fernald

Watch the sketch below:

