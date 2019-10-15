Netflix released a scary new trailer for their original film, ‘Eli’

It’s scary movie season, which means all the streaming services are serving up the best frights they can muster! Netflix just released a new trailer for their original film, Eli and we can’t wait.
Watch the trailer below, and look for the film on Netflix on October 18th!
As a last resort to cure their son’s auto-immune disorder, the Millers move into a sterile manor during his treatments. Eli is tormented by terrifying visions — deemed hallucinations — but something sinister may lurk within these walls.