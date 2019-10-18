Iowa family comes home to find their basement flooded with five inches of “unknown” blood

Imagine if you came home to find your basement flooded with five inches of “unknown” blood! That’s what happened to a family in Iowa, when a meat locker next to their home discarded animal blood, fate and bones down a floor drain that connected to their home!

WHO Channel 13 News, reported the story and it’s going viral for obvious and also horrifying reasons!

Watch the news story below:

