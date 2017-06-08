Synchronized swimming is not an easy sport. Not only is it physically demanding but its often not taken seriously. Harvey Burgett began swimming less than a ten years ago in a continuing education class and now, at 72, he is one of the few male synchronized swimming competitors in the world.
72 Year Old Man Makes a SPLASH as a Competitive Swimmer!
