72 Year Old Man Makes a SPLASH as a Competitive Swimmer!

Posted by: Bangs June 8, 2017 8 Views

Synchronized swimming is not an easy sport.  Not only is it physically demanding but its often not taken seriously.  Harvey Burgett began swimming less than a ten years ago in a continuing education class and now, at 72, he is one of the few male synchronized swimming competitors in the world.

