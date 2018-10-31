80’s All Around on “Good Morning America” AND “Today”

80’s All Around on “Good Morning America” AND “Today”

Posted by: KS95 October 31, 2018 33 Views

Clearly everyone was on the same 80s wavelength this year for Halloween. Both “Good Morning America” AND “The Today Show” decided to use the nostalgic decade as the basis for their Halloween costumes!

We saw appearances from “Dynasty,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Married with Children,” “The Love Boat,” “Back to the Future,” “Material Girl,” and even “The A-Team!”

Who do you think wore the 80s best … GMA or The Today Show?

First up: Good Morning America

Next up: The Today Show

To see the “Today Show” side by side comparisons, click here.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules