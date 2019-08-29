A Minnesota company is responsible for the giant inflatable butt during Lizzo’s VMA performance!

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were earlier this week (August 26) and one thing we didn’t mention earlier in the week, was Lizzo performing two songs in front of a giant butt. And while we already know Lizzo “hails” from Minnesota, we can now also lay claim to the gigantic butt that sat on stage with her during the performance!

Landmark Creations, a Burnsville-based design company, designed and created the enormous balloon butt from the performance; however, the double local twist was purely a coincidence. Landmark has also created pieces for Ariana Grande, Florida Georgia Line, Katy Perry, David Byrne, and even Oprah!

Watch the performance below:

