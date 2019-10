A Second New Song & Music Video from Selena Gomez in 24 hours!

Thata Girl! Seeeeee! Selena is good. Within 24 hours of debuting sad new music she gives us happy new music!

There’s a tiny bit of drama surrounding the new music release when it looked as though Hailey Bieber responded … but it’s possible it’s a coincidence and we don’t have to take the bait!

Let’s keep it classy,

Carissa