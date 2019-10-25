Aaron Paul surprised unsuspecting viewers at an ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ screening

October 25, 2019

How amazing would it be if you were sitting watching a screening of a new movie, and the star of the film just casually walked in and surprised you?!

Aaron Paul and Netflix decided to surprise fans at an Alamo Drafthouse midnight screening of the new film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in Los Angeles. Fans were wearing their finest “Jesse Pinkman” attire and after the costume contest but before the screening … in walked the man himself, Aaron Paul!

Watch the video and check out the fan reactions!

