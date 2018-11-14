ABC’s “Black-ish” dedicates an episode to Minnesota musical icon, Prince!

There are a few things people from Minnesota LOVE! 1) They LOVE anything that says Minnesota or has the outline of Minnesota on it. 2) They LOVE hot dish, but only their recipe because obviously nobody knows how to make it better than them. 3) They LOVE claiming Prince, and reminding people that Prince is from Minnesota!

Just to name a few…

This week, ABC’s hit-show, “Black-ish” starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross dedicated an entire episode to the musical icon. When Dre (Anderson) and Bow (Ross) discover their children don’t really like Prince, they set out on a mission to show the kids just how awesome Prince really was, and how his music influenced their lives.

Watch a few clips from the episode below, and let us know what you think of their dedication.

Dre performs, “Kiss”



Bow performs, “Erotic City”



The youngest daughter, Diane performs, “Purple Rain”



The whole family sings, “Nothing Compares 2 U”



BONUS: Grandma Ruby dreams about, “When Doves Cry”



AND

Junior TRYING to perform, “Sexy M.F.”

