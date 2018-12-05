Actress Margot Robbie plays “Loaded Questions” with Jimmy Fallon

Margot Robbie stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and played a game of “Loaded Questions.”

The game is simple: A person draws a card and reads the question silently but answers the question out loud. From there you can try to piece together context clues and figure out what the question might have been. The person can then choose to share the question, or in this case, take the shot and keep the question a secret.

Fallon does have a “house rule” that states a person MUST reveal at least one of the questions. Find out what Robbie choose to tell and what she choose to keep a secret.

Watch the video below:

