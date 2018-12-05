Actress Margot Robbie plays “Loaded Questions” with Jimmy Fallon

Actress Margot Robbie plays “Loaded Questions” with Jimmy Fallon

Posted by: KS95 December 5, 2018 25 Views

Margot Robbie stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and played a game of “Loaded Questions.”

The game is simple: A person draws a card and reads the question silently but answers the question out loud. From there you can try to piece together context clues and figure out what the question might have been. The person can then choose to share the question, or in this case, take the shot and keep the question a secret.

Fallon does have a “house rule” that states a person MUST reveal at least one of the questions. Find out what Robbie choose to tell and what she choose to keep a secret.

Watch the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules