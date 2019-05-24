Adam Levine is leaving NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Adam Levine has been a judge on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ for 16 seasons, and now the Maroon 5 frontman has decided to leave the show behind.

Carson Daly, host of ‘The Voice’ gave the news early Friday (May 24) on Today, saying the he would certainly be missed. It was also announced the while Levine is leaving, Gwen Stefani will be taking his place. She’s got big shoes to fill, but we think she’ll do just fine!

What do you think?

