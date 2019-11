Adam Rippon celebrates turning 30 with a “joy skate” to Ben Platt’s cover of ‘River’

Adam Rippon turned 30 this week and posted what he called a “joy skate” on social media to celebrate.

In the video, the Olympic skater moves around an empty rink to the Ben Platt cover of Joni Mitchell’s song, “River” from the Netflix series The Politician.

It’s smooth, emotional and seemingly effortless. Watch the “joy skate” below: