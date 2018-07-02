Did Adam Sandler photobomb that wedding?!
Imagine it’s your wedding day. You’ve spent so much time and energy selecting the perfect photographer to capture the day, and you’ve planed every single picturesque shot. Midway through your photos a grungy looking man in a t-shirt and shorts photobombs you.

Immediately you might be angry, but then imagine said man is none other than celebrity Adam Sandler! Well that’s exactly what happened to newlyweds Kevin and Alex in Montreal.

Once they recognized the celeb they chatted, took a few photos, and even invited him to join the wedding festivities. Sandler politely turned them down, but either way … it’s still a pretty cool story.

