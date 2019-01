Adorable dog just wants to scratch her itch!

We’ve all been there!

You know the feeling … that itch in the middle of your back that you just can’t quite reach … ugh, it’s the worst!

But watch as this cute little pup scratches her itch on a nearby wall.

Occurred on January 2, 2016 / Rio de Janeiro, Brazil “Our dog really likes to scratch herself on the walls.”

Bravo, little lady. Bravo!