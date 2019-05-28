Adult man steals a foul ball from child during Big Ten baseball tournament

Posted by: KS95 May 28, 2019 180 Views

Sometimes adults can be the worst. Especially adult sports fans. Sure, we all would love to catch and/or snag a souvenier baseball during a big game, but if it’s between an adult and a child … let the kid have it.

Not this guy. During one of the Big Ten baseball games in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend a young Ohio State fan was seconds away from snagging a foul ball, when an adult Iowa fan got there first.

Needless to say, the man was roasted on social media just like the announcer said. And when word got back to the Ohio State team they more than made up for it by sending the kid a ball signed by the entire team!

