Alessia Cara is known for being a good impressionist after playing “Wheel of Musical Impressions” during a previous episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. So this time, Fallon wanted to challenge her by picking specific artists for her to mimic while singing the hit song, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.

Are all the impressions perfect? Not really, but that doesn’t mean Cara isn’t super talented and much better at impressions than anyone on the KS95 team!

Watch the video below: