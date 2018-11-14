Why have Alexa tell you a joke, when you could have Jimmy Fallon do it instead?!

For the next month, when you ask Alexa for a joke (on your Amazon Echo device) instead of hearing her jokes, you’ll be treated to jokes from none other than Jimmy Fallon! For the first time ever, Amazon is using a voice other than Alexa!

How cool is that?

But only for jokes … sorry if we got your hopes up!

You should be warned the jokes are horrendously cheesy, and great dad jokes to add to any growing collection! So don’t expect to be blown away, but as Fallon says in the video, “the kids will love it.”

Watch the video below, and Fallon explains how the whole process works:

