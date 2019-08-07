‘American Crime Story’ returns in 2020 and is titled, “Impeachment”

On Tuesday, FX Networks announced the next installment of its award-winning anthology series, “American Crime Story.” The third season will tackle the 1998 impeachment of former President Bill Clinton and is titled, Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Oh, and guess what? Remember Monica Lewinsky? Well … Lewinsky is helping produce the new season alongside executive producers Sarah Burgess, Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson — as well as fellow producers Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Kahn.

Production begins in February 2020 and the show is set to premiere on September 28th! Currently, the only cast members announced are Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky.

Will you be watching the new season?