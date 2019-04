It’s that time again, and Ryan Murphy just announced the new season of “American Horror Story!” Season 9 will be called, “1984” and pay homage to the classic slasher films of that era. Think “Friday the 13th, Sleepaway Camp, etc.!

Murphy posted the first teaser on Instagram and so far we know that Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy have been announced as cast members. However, we aren’t quite sure about other AHS alum.

Stay tuned, and watch the first teaser below!