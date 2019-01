Amp up your traditional sled and make it a “Turbo Sled” by using a leaf blower!

Gone are the days of traditional sleds that only allow you to go so fast!

This dad built his daughter a “turbo sled” by attaching leaf blowers to accelerate it. This could be a great idea or a horrible idea, and while we’re still not sure at the moment … we’re highly entertained!

Watch the video below: