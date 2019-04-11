Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph star in new Netflix film, “Wine Country”

Okay, Netflix … way to bring in some star power! Earlier today (April 11th) Netflix released the trailer for the new feel good comedy, “Wine Country” directed by and starring Amy Poehler! The star studded cast includes; Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, Ana Gasteyer and Emily Spivey!

Check out the description and watch the trailer below:

Friendship is a trip. Watch #WineCountry on Netflix May 10, 2019.

In honor of Rebecca’s (Rachel Dratch) 50th birthday, Abby (Amy Poehler) plans a scenic Napa getaway with their best, longtime friends. Workaholic Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), homebody Jenny (Emily Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Maya Rudolph) are equally sold on the chance to relax and reconnect. Yet as the alcohol flows, real world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures. A hilarious and heartfelt comedy directed by Amy Poehler, Wine Country co-stars Tina Fey, Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones.

“Wine Country” will be available to watch on Netflix May 10th!

