Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer go head-to-head in new trailer for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

Things are getting serious in the new trailer for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil!’

As Maleficient (played by Angelina Jolie) prepares for Aurora’s (Elle Fanning) wedding to Prince Phillip, Queen Ingrid (Michelle Pfeiffer) decides to throw her 2 cents into the ring by claiming she might be a better mother to Aurora. Oh, heck no!

What happens next is something any parent can understand, and leaves Maleficent and Aurora on opposing sides.

Watch the new trailer below: