Does anyone need a $5,000 “Unicorn Onsie” for Halloween?

This Halloween, Tipsy Elves decided to partnered with Swarovski to create the most “extra” Halloween costume ever! It’s a new $5,000 Swarovski Unicorn Jumpsuit, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like.

The costume features over 2,400 individually placed crystals with 220 Swarovski crystals in just the horn alone.

But why? Why would anyone purchase this? The company also announced that 100 percent of the proceeds for this blinged out Unicorn costume will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation!!

Ahh … okay! So if you see someone rockin’ this bedazzled unicorn look on Halloween, make sure to thank them for their donation!