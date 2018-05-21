Anyone need a handcrafted Meghan Markle figurine?!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP)

Posted by: Moon & Staci May 21, 2018 32 Views

It’s only been a few days since the royal wedding, and already businesses are clamoring to capitalize on the event. For the low price of only $99.99, you can pre-order your very own limited edition, “handcrafted,” Meghan Markle bride figurine! Sounds amazing, right?!

The figurine which also includes 8 Swarovski crystals and mirrored won’t be shipped until October 31, 2018 which is perfect because if $99.99 seems too steep to pay right now, you always have the option to break up the payments into 3 easy installments of $33.33!

Where’s our credit card?

