Apparently, Missy Elliott has a “funky white sister!”

Mary Halsey has been singing “Work It” as her karaoke go-to for 15 years, and last month a video of her performing the song at a karaoke barbecue went viral! She is the self-declared “Funky White Sister” to the original rap queen, Missy Elliot.

Halsey even received praise from Elliot on Twitter, so naturally she was invited to the Ellen Show to perform! And in true Ellen form, halfway through her incredible performance, Missy Elliott joined in, completely surprising Halsey.

Watch the video below:

