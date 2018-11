It only took 46-years, and the unfortunate death of Aretha Franklin, but “Amazing Grace” will finally be released!

There’s no specific distribution deal in place, but the film is premiering at the DOC NYC festival next Monday, and will have some Oscar-qualifying screenings in both Los Angeles and New York. Once those are complete there is a tentative plan for general release sometime in 2019!

For more information, click here. Watch a trailer from the film below: