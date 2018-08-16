Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is dead at 76.
Posted by: KS95 August 16, 2018

Surrounded by family and friends, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died today in her Detroit home, the Associated Press reports. It was no secret that she’d been battling a few health issues, and was recently receiving hospice care, but deep down we all hoped she’d power through.

Franklin was 76-years-old, and was known for such songs as “Natural Woman,” “RESPECT,” and “Chain of Fools.”

