Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is dead at 76.

Surrounded by family and friends, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died today in her Detroit home, the Associated Press reports. It was no secret that she’d been battling a few health issues, and was recently receiving hospice care, but deep down we all hoped she’d power through.

Franklin was 76-years-old, and was known for such songs as “Natural Woman,” “RESPECT,” and “Chain of Fools.”

We spent time with Aretha Franklin in 1974, as she was on the brink of super-stardom. Read the feature in full https://t.co/fK22Nn1qs7 pic.twitter.com/1ZF7XD2kkV — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 16, 2018