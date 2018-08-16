It’s the Ariana Grande “Carpool Karaoke” we’ve all been waiting for!

Posted by: KS95 August 16, 2018 34 Views

Maybe it’s just us … but are these “Carpool Karaoke” episodes getting better and better?! And from people you least expect. Maybe the team over at The Late Late Show with James Corden is just getting more creative … but seriously!

Remember we went posted about Grande somehow injuring her hand while recording? Well … we never actually find out why or how, but oh well because we’re so entertained by this 13-minutes that we pretty much don’t care. In our opinion she injured herself for art, and that art is called, “Carpool Karaoke.”

PS. Ariana Grande is legitimately an amazing singer … a minute in to the episode and she’s already throwing out crazy riffs!

