Ariana Grande helps celebrate 15 years of “Wicked” on Broadway

October 30, 2018

The popular musical ‘Wicked’ celebrated 15 years on Broadway last night during NBC’s “A Very Wicked Halloween” and it’s no surprise there were quite a few surprises throughout the evening.

Obviously, ‘Wicked’ alum Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel opened the evening’s festivities, but following their lovely intro Ariana Grande took to the stage to perform “The Wizard and I” from the show donning a green bustier and sparkly green makeup.

The crowd loved it, and with the much anticipated movie adaptation in the works, people are wondering if Grande might be on the shortlist for one of the leading ladies … hmmm!

Watch the performance below:

And here’s classic Chenoweth singing our favorite, “Popular”

