James Corden is no stranger to singing. He’s hosted the Tony Awards, starred in a musical film, and happily joins in on the fun with “Carpool Karaoke” so it comes as no surprise that he and Ariana Grande took on the task of creating an epic, live performance of what they would call the “Titanic” soundtrack.

The two performed 13 different songs, on nine different sets, and all in one take!

Sit back, relax, and let Corden and Grande take you on love story!